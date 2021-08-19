The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.50 million.

SHYF stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.18. 130,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,182. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $44.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,262,962.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,700. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Shyft Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

