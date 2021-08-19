BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,450 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 409.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,709 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $49.01. 4,509,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

