BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,495 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,207 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 220,969 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $88,485,000 after acquiring an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $10.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $427.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,438. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $409.64. The company has a market capitalization of $403.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $428.35.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

