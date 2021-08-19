Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

NASDAQ MATW traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 67,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,855. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.88. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Matthews International by 23.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,062,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Matthews International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

