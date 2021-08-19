Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to “Hold”

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.46. 83,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,637. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Matrix Service by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 263,106 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 160,242 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 95,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Matrix Service by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 325,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

