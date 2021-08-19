KuCoin Token (KCS) One Day Volume Hits $12.58 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.23 or 0.00023885 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $899.97 million and approximately $12.58 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.22 or 0.00861626 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047337 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

