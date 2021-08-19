RioDeFi Hits Market Capitalization of $13.39 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. RioDeFi has a market cap of $13.39 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.22 or 0.00861626 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047337 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 287,070,424 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

