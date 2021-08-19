Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Up 15.7% This Week

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $624,506.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.22 or 0.00861626 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 30,148,056 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

