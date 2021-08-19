BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.482-$2.605 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.55 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.05.

BCE stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.47. 1,874,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

