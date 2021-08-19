Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Position Decreased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial makes up about 11.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $24,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $9,555,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,876,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 208,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

