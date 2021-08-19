BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,293 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after acquiring an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $49.35. 15,832,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,880,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

