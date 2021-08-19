ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ING Groep stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.08. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Several research analysts have commented on ING shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 11.1% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 498,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 49,796 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,373,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after acquiring an additional 86,439 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 29.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

