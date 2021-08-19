Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Up 17% This Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $6.36 or 0.00013505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $385,976.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00056544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00143701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00150739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,122.88 or 1.00140688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.74 or 0.00913232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.12 or 0.06719811 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

