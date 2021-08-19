BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 912 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 9.7% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.73. 1,922,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,519. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.21 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

