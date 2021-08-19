Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,681 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $234,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.51. 11,571,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,771,295. The firm has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

