Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce sales of $101.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $112.66 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $104.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $384.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.20 million to $395.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $492.21 million, with estimates ranging from $474.41 million to $510.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willdan Group.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.71. 46,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.67. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $468.13 million, a PE ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

