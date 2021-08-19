DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Reaches $0.63 on Top Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and $3.61 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 98.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00056544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00143701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00150739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,122.88 or 1.00140688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.74 or 0.00913232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.12 or 0.06719811 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,891,498 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

