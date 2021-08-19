bAlpha (BALPHA) Market Cap Hits $594,945.45

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. bAlpha has a market cap of $594,945.45 and $706,054.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $33.05 or 0.00070239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.12 or 0.00865177 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00047465 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

