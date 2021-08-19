Lethean (LTHN) Market Capitalization Hits $721,346.92

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $721,346.92 and approximately $920.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lethean has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,056.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.53 or 0.06848198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.28 or 0.01398903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.14 or 0.00374309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00141214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.61 or 0.00564441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00338675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00314893 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

