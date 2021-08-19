Brokerages Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce $20.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.82 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $13.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $76.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.71 million to $76.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $92.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%.

TZOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

TZOO traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. 47,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,755. The firm has a market cap of $135.11 million, a PE ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 181,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,883 in the last ninety days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.