International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 7.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in International Seaways by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in International Seaways by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 8.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

International Seaways stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.99. 265,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,686. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $449.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.