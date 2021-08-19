Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 864,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GATO. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 491,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.54. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10.

In related news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $155,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,698,967 shares of company stock worth $38,540,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gatos Silver by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 165,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.