Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Down 22.0% in July

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lumber Liquidators stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.68. 232,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,237. The company has a market cap of $572.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.51. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

LL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 65,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.