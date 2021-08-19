Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.380-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31 billion-$53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.91 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.38-3.45 EPS.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 39,717,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,354,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.60.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

