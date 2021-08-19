BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,634 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $357.31. 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $352.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

