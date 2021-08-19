Bella Protocol Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.86 million and approximately $20.54 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00004637 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.37 or 0.00864147 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002245 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

