Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) vs. Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Head-To-Head Review

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chindata Group and Qutoutiao’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $280.63 million 12.91 -$43.42 million ($0.05) -198.40 Qutoutiao $765.96 million 0.48 -$169.26 million N/A N/A

Chindata Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qutoutiao.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A Qutoutiao -13.84% N/A -27.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chindata Group and Qutoutiao, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chindata Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.41, indicating a potential upside of 105.75%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Qutoutiao on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao, Inc. operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire. The company was founded by Eric Siliang Tan and Lei Li in June 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

