JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.73 million.JFrog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. JFrog has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 570,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12. JFrog has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

