Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Sells $30,397.78 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $30,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 695,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,062. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.