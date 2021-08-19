Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of JEF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.98. 1,752,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several analysts have commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,665 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,905 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,652 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

