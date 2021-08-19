Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Update

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 711,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $172.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $174.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dover by 721.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 999,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Dover by 609.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

