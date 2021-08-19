Toews Corp ADV Makes New $191.60 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,230,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,604,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 28.8% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.52. 4,890,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,817,521. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

