Wing Finance Trading Up 4.6% This Week (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $44.27 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $23.67 or 0.00050139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00056670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00144744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00150989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,176.35 or 0.99921564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.21 or 0.00911208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.84 or 0.00696504 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,995,120 coins and its circulating supply is 1,870,120 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

