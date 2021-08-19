Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.610-$1.830 EPS.

ADI stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.79. 3,441,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,769. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.40.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.