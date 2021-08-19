Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to announce sales of $66.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.43 million and the highest is $67.80 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $68.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $270.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.99 million to $271.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $264.02 million, with estimates ranging from $258.90 million to $269.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OBNK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,006. The company has a market cap of $938.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.15. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.