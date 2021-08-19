Ignition Reaches Market Capitalization of $73,096.85 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $73,096.85 and $7.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,461,548 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,376 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

