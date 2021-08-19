Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post sales of $443.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $448.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.44 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $331.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

FOCS stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.63. 277,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,278. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.36 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $56.56.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.