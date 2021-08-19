St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 13,039 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

St. James Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,039 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for 1.4% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.59. 11,204,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.16.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

