Analysts Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $685.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report $685.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $710.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.52 million. Copart reported sales of $525.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.59. 1,026,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,405. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.04. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.54.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.