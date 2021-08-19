Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.03 Million

Brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce sales of $383.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $358.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $203.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.67. 2,438,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 4.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after acquiring an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,548,000 after acquiring an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.