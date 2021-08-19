Short Interest in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Drops By 18.6%

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,594,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,885,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,525,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 103,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,204. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

