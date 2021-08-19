Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CADE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 309,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,821.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

