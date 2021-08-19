Short Interest in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Declines By 20.2%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 769,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 964,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 396,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

DECK traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $427.63. The company had a trading volume of 276,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,371. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $444.48. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.45.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,578 shares of company stock worth $3,110,019 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $61,216,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,719,000 after purchasing an additional 147,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.14.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

