Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lowered by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 724,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,937 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 3.4% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,211,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,514,408. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

