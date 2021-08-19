Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Constellium.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 154.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,736 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Constellium by 29.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after buying an additional 2,269,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Constellium by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,506,000 after buying an additional 1,872,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Constellium by 1,352.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after buying an additional 1,624,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.73. 961,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,651. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.59.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

