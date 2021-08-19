INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

INVO Bioscience stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 55,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,448. The company has a market cap of $39.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -1.13. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 639.14% and a negative return on equity of 974.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that INVO Bioscience will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 13.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

