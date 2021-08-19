McAdam LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,655 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Oracle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,098,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,012,134. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.23. The firm has a market cap of $247.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

