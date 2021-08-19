Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report sales of $69.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.80 million to $69.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $58.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $258.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $300.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.62 million to $303.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,126. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.50.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,966. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 8,718.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 393,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.