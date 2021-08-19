Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.06 Million

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report sales of $69.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.80 million to $69.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $58.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $258.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $300.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.62 million to $303.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,126. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.50.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,966. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 8,718.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 393,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.