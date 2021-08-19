Helix Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Helix has a total market cap of $112,731.31 and $10.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00022715 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

