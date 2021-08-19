Reserve Rights Price Tops $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $580.85 million and $75.41 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.69 or 0.00874965 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00106281 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

RSR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.